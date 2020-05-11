Eta to recharge over warm waters, then make a run at Cuba and southern Florida | 05 Nov 2020 | AccuWeather meteorologists say residents of southern Florida should remain on alert over the coming days as Eta, the storm that ravaged Central America after striking as a deadly Category 4 hurricane, is poised to swing around and head back over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. From there, the storm will strengthen and chart a wobbly course that will take it over Cuba, then by early next week, it could threaten the Florida Peninsula. Eta could reach hurricane force again on its way toward Cuba, and at this point, AccuWeather meteorologists expect it to approach southern Florida as a tropical storm.