Ethicist Recommends Drugging People With 'Morality Pills' in Water Supply to Make Them Wear Masks --'Moral enhancement' recommended to force people to wear masks | 21 Aug 2020 | Academic nonprofit The Conversation has published an opinion piece by ethicist Parker Crutchfield in which Crutchfield advocated for the compulsory use of "morality pills" to force people to comply with mask mandates. ...The bioethics professor goes on to bemoan the gall of citizens who refuse to comply with mask mandates, and recommends "moral enhancement," which he describes as “the use of substances to make you more moral." Crutchfield notes that people may refuse to take the so-called moral enhancement pills. The remedy to the latter problem, Crutchfield theorizes, "would be to make moral enhancement compulsory or administer it secretly, perhaps via the water supply." Crutchfield's moral enhancement strategy may not be as much of a "far-out proposal" as one may think at first glance. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts ruled this week that all students from six months old up to 30-year-old graduate students will be required to receive a flu vaccination by December 31, even though attending classes remotely through Zoom or online class models. Doctors have also recommended injecting lithium into the public water supply to combat record high rates of depression and suicide during the COVID-19 lockdowns.