Etsy bans 'Stop the Steal' beanies for 'harmful misinformation' --Knitters are now being censored under far-reaching misinformation rules. | 04 Dec 2020 | In the wake of the 2020 US presidential election, many Big Tech platforms cracked down on users who were using the "Stop the Steal" slogan to highlight vote-counting irregularities. Now e-commerce platform Etsy has started to remove products containing this phrase and has banned a listing for Stop the Steal beanie hats that were being sold by the Etsy seller Deplorable Knitter. Columnist and author Michelle Malkin shared a photo of the hats that had been banned and the email that Etsy sent to Deplorable Knitter after her listing was removed.