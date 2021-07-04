EU drug regulator finds link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots | 07 April 2021 | The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday it had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine and reports of cases of rare [?] blood clots in people who had received the shot. Safety concerns have prompted more than a dozen countries in recent weeks to suspend use of the vaccine, which has been given to tens of millions of people in Europe, after reports linking it to a brain blood clotting disorder in a few dozen recipients. The EMA announcement is a fresh setback for the vaccine... After extensive use in Britain and mainland Europe, it is set to be the mainstay of vaccination programs in much of the developing world. [Right, governments/Big Pharma dump the deadly vaccine on the "developing world." Where's the outrage by Black Lives Matter?]