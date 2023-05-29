EU Issues Warning After Elon Musk Pulls Twitter Out of Anti-'Disinformation' Agreement | 28 May 2023 | Senior European Union officials [WEF dirt-bags] were furious over the weekend after Twitter owner Elon Musk pulled the social media platform out of the bloc's "Code of Practice," which critics say is tantamount to a censorship regime. The EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, wrote that Twitter left the bloc's Code of Practice, after reports claimed the platform would do so. Breton warned that Twitter would face some legal liabilities. "Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run, but you can't hide," Breton wrote. "Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement." ...Jacob Mchangama, a Danish historian, sounded the alarm about the Digital Services Act in late 2022, writing in an opinion article that the plan would be a case of the "cure" being "worse than the disease."