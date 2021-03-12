EU Leader Calls for Throwing Out Nuremberg Code in Favor of Forced Vaccinating All Dissenters --Comments come on the heels of Austria and Germany locking down the unvaccinated | 3 Dec 2021 | On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen -- the president of the European Union (EU) Commission -- told the press that she would like to see the long-standing Nuremberg Code ignored completely in favor of allowing countries to force vaccinate anyone who is refusing to take the experimental jab. Her alarming comments come just days after Germany followed Austria's lead, mandating an authoritarian lockdown on only the unvaccinated. In addition to being in full support of the segregated lockdown, von der Leyen said it was "understandable and appropriate" for EU countries to discuss mandatory COVID vaccinations because of the new Omicron variant, which has already been detected in 12 countries in the EU. From The BBC: "European Union countries should consider mandatory vaccination to combat Covid and the Omicron variant, the head of its Commission has said."