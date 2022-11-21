EU member will defend nuclear cooperation with Russia, foreign minister tells RT | 21 Nov 2022 | Hungary is set to continue its nuclear energy cooperation with Russia and remains opposed to any sanctions in this field, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RT on Monday. The country's top diplomat made the remarks on the sidelines of the ongoing Atomexpo-2022 forum in Russia's southern resort city of Sochi. "It's obvious that nuclear [power] is the cheapest, safest and most environmental way of generating energy. And that's why it's in our national interest to continue the nuclear cooperation with Rosatom and to make the two new reactor blocks operational as of 2030," Szijjarto said. He was referring to plans to expand Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Russia's state-owned nuclear energy giant Rosatom. Back in August, Budapest gave the company a permit to construct two new reactors at the site, with works expected to begin in 2023.