EU nation backs Chinese peace plan | 27 Feb 2023 | Hungary's government supports Beijing's peace plan for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday. The 12-point plan released by China last week calls for resuming peace talks and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations while condemning unilateral sanctions. "We also consider China's peace plan important and support it," Orban told the lawmakers. In his half-hour-long speech, Orban insisted that the ongoing conflict was "bad for Ukrainians, Russians, Hungarians, Europe, and it is becoming increasingly clear [that] it is bad for the whole world." The prime minister then maintained that Budapest should stay out of the conflict, as was decided through a "national consultation." The prime minister also criticized some opposition parties for being seemingly overzealous in their support for Kiev to the point where they barely "differentiated" between Ukraine and Hungary, but said that he agreed there should be a country between Russia and Hungary.