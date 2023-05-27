EU Parliament COVID-19 Summit: 'Covid-19 was an Act of Biological Warfare Perpetrated on the Human Race and a Financial Heist' | 26 May 2023 | The EU Parliament held the International COVID-19 Summit III in Brussels, Belgium, earlier this month. In a recent address to the European Parliament, a U.S. businessman specializing in patent auditing, David Martin, claimed that COVID-19 was not a natural occurrence but a calculated act of "biological warfare and a financial heist. Nature was hijacked, science was hijacked." In his presentation in front of the EU parliament, Martin argued that the pandemic we said happened in the last few years did not overnight, citing sources in the public domain. According to him, the coronavirus was first identified in 1965 and serves as a model pathogen. In addition, they learned that coronaviruses can be modified.