EU proposing new travel restrictions on Americans, could end nonessential travel | 30 Aug 2021 | The European Union on Monday formally recommended that its members stop nonessential travel from the US because of the surge in COVID-19 infections... The EU decided that the US would again be removed from its "safe list" of countries whose residents can travel for nonessential reasons by showing proof of vaccination or a negative test. The advice announced Monday is for visitors to now have to prove that their travel is essential and also face restrictions such as quarantines and testing requirements.