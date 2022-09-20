EU Ramps Up Great Reset Power Grab to Secure Vital Supply Chains By 2nd Smartest Guy in the World | 20 Sept 2022 | (Opinion) ...[T]he EU has announced their Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI) scheme that will grant WEF-owned bureaucrats ever more powers to usher in their Great Reset... These very same bureaucrats that have central planned this crisis to begin with are now in the open declaring yet another "emergency" to "solve" what they have perpetrated with more of the same central planning. But this is not the definition of insanity, because they are doing the same thing over and over with the expectations of the same results; namely, this is their perfect definition of the ultimate transhumanist eugenics program. Invoking the term "Single Market" is in plain sight an admission of their technocommunism. They then claim to ensure "free movement" of goods, yet their proposal is completely anti-free market, anti-capitalism and de facto anti-free movement of goods.