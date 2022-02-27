EU to send fighter jets to Ukraine --The bloc's top diplomat said lethal aid will be delivered through Poland | 27 Feb 2022 | The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has revealed that a 450 million Euro package of "lethal aid" for Ukraine will include fighter jets, with all weapons delivered through Poland. Borrell also said that around half of the Russian Central Bank's reserves would be frozen. Speaking hours after EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the bloc would "finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment" for Ukraine, Borrell revealed that the EU's "lethal aid" package would amount to 450 million euros ($501 million), with another 50 million euros ($55,744) going toward non-lethal aid, including fuel and medical supplies. "Certainly, we are going to supply arms...we are even going to provide fighting jets," Borrell told reporters. "We are not just talking about ammunition."