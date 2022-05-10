EU sounds alarm over dangerous infection --Health watchdog detected an 'unprecedented' surge in a highly pathogenic influenza in wild and domestic birds | 4 Oct 2022 | EU nations are experiencing the largest detected epidemic of avian influenza (HPAI), a more dangerous variant of bird flu, a watchdog has warned on Monday. The statement by the EU's Food Safety Agency (EFSA) drew the public's attention to a paper on influenza, which was published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The scientists reported "an unprecedentedly high level of HPAI virus detections in wild birds between June and August 2022." The EU body called the geographic spread of the infection during the ongoing epidemiological season "unprecedented" in scale.