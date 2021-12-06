EU Suspends Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Made at Baltimore Plant | 11 June 2021 | The European Union’s drug regulator announced Friday it will not use batches of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that were made at a Baltimore, Maryland-based, plant around the time that manufacturing problems were reported at the facility. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that vaccines that it obtained from the Emergent Biosolutions plant weren't affected by any contamination. The move on Friday to suspend using the vaccines is being done out of an abundance of caution, the agency said. "Authorities in the EU are aware that a batch of the active substance for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen had been contaminated with materials for another vaccine manufactured at the same site," the statement said, adding that the "batch concerned was not intended for the EU market."