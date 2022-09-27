EU threatens foreign observers over Donbass referendums | 27 Sept 2022 | The EU will slap sanctions on anyone involved in referendums on joining Russia in the Donbass republics, as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, according to Peter Stano, a spokesman for the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "There would be consequences for all people, who participate in the illegal, illegitimate referendums," Stano warned on Tuesday, the fifth and final day of voting. Stano did not rule out the possibility of foreign observers, including EU citizens, also facing restrictions over any support they have given to the process. He said it would be up to member states to decide who falls under the sanctions regime.