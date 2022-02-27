Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes | 27 Feb 2022 | European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine... Aeroflot said it would cancel all flights to European destinations after E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union had decided to close its airspace to Russian traffic. The United States is mulling similar action, but has yet to make a final decision, according to U.S. officials.