European energy crisis is 'good' - Bill Gates --Gas shortages and unaffordable supply will make countries switch to renewables, the billionaire said | 19 Oct 2022 | Europe's gas supply and affordability crisis is actually "good for the long run," Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC on Tuesday. He explained that it would ultimately force the continent to embrace renewable energy, adding "people won't want to be dependent on Russian natural gas." Gates acknowledged that the public "did get a little optimistic about how quickly the transition [to renewables] could be done," admitting the need to find "non-Russian hydrocarbon sources." Elaborating on the matter, the founder of climate-oriented venture capital fund Breakthrough Energy Ventures published an essay titled "State of the Energy Transition" on his blog on the same day. Speaking about global greenhouse gas emissions, Gates noted that the ultimate goal of going "from 51 billion tons a year to zero" should be achieved "in the next three decades."