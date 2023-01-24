Heads up! The WEF lizard people are on the march to stop any mention or questioning of eating insects over beef, climate lockdowns, and Big Pharma's deadly mRNA clot shots European official warns Musk era of 'Wild West' for free speech is over: 'There will be sanctions' --Euronews Next reported that Europe is pushing legislation that will force online platforms to remove 'disinformation' | 23 Jan 2023 | European politician Věra Jourová warned Elon Musk from the World Economic Forum in Davos that Twitter will face "sanctions" if it does not shut down some forms of speech. Jourová, the European Commission's Vice President for Values and Transparency, told Euronews Next that Twitter may face penalties for enabling free speech in violation of European Union regulations. "The time of the Wild West is over," she said. "We will have the Digital Services Act [DSA]. We will have the Code of Practice as a part of this legislation," Jourová said. "So, after Mr. Musk took over Twitter with his 'freedom of speech absolutism' - we are the protectors of freedom of speech as well. But at the same time, we cannot accept, for instance, illegal content online and so on. So, our message was clear: we have rules which have to be complied with, otherwise there will be sanctions." [Jourová: No. And if you're on your fourth booster, it's likely that its your era that will soon be over.]