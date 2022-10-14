European Prosecutor Investigating COVID-19 Vaccines | 14 Oct 2022 | A European prosecutor said October 14 it is investigating COVID-19 vaccines. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said it has an "ongoing investigation into the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union." "This exceptional confirmation comes after the extremely high public interest. No further details will be made public at this stage," the office said in a statement. The office declined to answer questions about the investigation, including whether the probe spans the entire European Union (EU) or only certain countries.