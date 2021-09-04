European Union High Court Declares Mandatory Vaccinations Are 'Necessary in a Democratic Society' | 09 April 2021 | The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) declared on Thursday that mandatory vaccinations do not violate human rights and may be necessary to remedy public health concerns. "The measures could be regarded as being 'necessary in a democratic society,'" the court judgment stated. They ruled that mandatory vaccinations administered in the Czech Republic were not illegal because the jabs were delivered in the "best interests" of children... Big League Politics has reported on how pharmaceutical companies are not even liable for many of the side effects caused by their experimental shots.