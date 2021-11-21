Europe's lockdown fury: Violence breaks out in Vienna as 10,000 protesters take to the streets and thousands more march in Amsterdam - hours after two people are SHOT in Rotterdam during clashes between activists and Dutch riot police | 20 Nov 2021 | Violence today broke out in Vienna as 10,000 protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against a new Covid-19 lockdown and mandatory vaccinations. It comes after two people were shot and six others injured in Rotterdam last night after activists clashed with Dutch riot police in a demonstration condemned as an "orgy of violence." Demonstrations against virus measures are also expected in other European countries including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy - the latest in rising anger at the re-introduction of restrictions amid soaring cases on the continent. As the march kicked off on Vienna's Heldenplatz, thousands of protesters gathered on the massive square. About 1,300 police officers were on duty. They used loudspeakers to tell protesters masks were required, but most did not wear them.