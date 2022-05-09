Even President Trump's medical records, tax documents were seized in FBI raid - judge | 5 Sept 2022 | A federal judge revealed Monday that former President Trump's medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during the FBI's raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen M. Cannon ordered Monday that an independent special master be appointed to review Trump's records for attorney-client and executive privilege. The judge also ordered the Justice Department stop its own review of the material for investigative purposes. In the order, Cannon revealed the types of documents that had been seized during the raid. "According to the Privilege Review Team's Report, the seized materials include medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information," Cannon wrote.