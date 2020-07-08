Eversource says power restoration will take through next Tuesday, promises substantial progress by end of weekend while officials blast power company for 'epic failure' after Tropical Storm Isaias | 06 Aug 2020 | (CT) Eversource announced late Thursday night that it will take until midnight Tuesday to restore nearly all of the hundreds of thousands of power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias amid growing anger over the utility’s response to the storm. On Thursday evening, about 545,000 customers remained out of power statewide -- 472,000 Eversource customers and 73,000 customers served by United Illuminating, which serves coastal areas of the state... United Illuminating has not escaped criticism either and on Thursday afternoon the city of Bridgeport became the first municipality to take the utility to court. Bridgeport officials filed a motion in Superior Court asking a judge to compel the utility to hire more crews on its own dime, provide accurate restoration estimates to the city's emergency operations center and expedite certain restorations involving public health, such as senior centers, according to the filing.