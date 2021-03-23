'Everybody wants him' - Trump to launch social media platform in coming months, aide says | 23 March 2021 | Former President Donald Trump is planning to return to social media with his own social network, according to spokesman Jason Miller. "I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform," Miller told Fox News on Sunday... The reported move comes months after the former president was banned from an array of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube -- the largest social media sites in the United States.