Evidence of Ukrainian shelling of Zaporozhye provided to UN --The Russian envoy briefed the Security Council on recent attacks on the nuclear plant and submitted photos | 23 Aug 2022 | Russia has submitted photographic evidence of Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday. He also briefed the Security Council on the most recent attacks, some of which involved NATO-supplied weapons, and insisted that Russia does not use the site as a military base. "Despite the false statements of the Kiev regime and its backers, Russia has not placed heavy weapons on the territory of the ZNPP and does not use the station for military purposes," Nebenzia said during the council’s emergency session on Tuesday afternoon. "The Russian Ministry of Defense is ready to provide the IAEA with high-resolution images, which show that weapons, especially heavy ones, are not placed on the territory of the station," he added.