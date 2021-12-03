Ex-Albany reporter Jessica Bakeman is 7th woman to accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment | 12 March 2021 | A former Albany statehouse reporter is now the seventh woman to publicly accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment -- detailing on Friday instances of unwanted touching and humiliating comments she endured while covering his administration. Jessica Bakeman says she was sexually harassed by Cuomo several times since the start of her journalism career in 2012. In a first-person piece for New York Magazine, she described a 2014 holiday party in which the governor gripped her tightly as she went to say goodbye for the night.