Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade flees to Russia over safety concerns | 31 May 2023 | Tara Reade, an ex-congressional aide to Joe Biden who accused him of sexual assault, has indicated that she intends to apply for a Russian passport. The ex-staffer-turned-journalist recently moved to Russia, claiming she no longer felt safe in the U.S. Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference, Reade said that after being constantly persecuted in the U.S. over her allegations, she hoped to "find safety" in Russia -- a country she never regarded as an enemy -- adding that she "appreciates my friends in Moscow...that have opened their arms" to welcome her. "I'm going to make a request, and it is a large one. I'd like to apply for citizenship in Russia from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the ex-aide stated, promising to be "a good citizen."