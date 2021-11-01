Ex-Capitol Police Chief Says Pelosi, McConnell's Sergeants at Arms Refused Security Measures While New Timeline Proves 'Trump Incitement' Claims Bogus | 11 Jan 2021 | The Washington Post has reported that the outgoing Capitol Police Chief, Steve Sund, believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell. The National Pulse can also report the Washington Post’s timeline proves it was impossible for Trump speech attendees to have made it to the Capitol in time for the breach. In addition to the fact that Trump openly called for the “cheering on” of Congressman, and "peaceful" protests, the timeline as established from numerous, establishment media reports simply doesn't stack up.