Ex-CIA director compares Trump supporters to the Taliban | 23 Aug 2021 | Former CIA Director [deep-state dirt-bag] Gen. Michael Hayden was widely panned for a retweet that signaled he equated President Trump's supporters in the United States with the Taliban in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Hayden retweeted a split image. The top showed black-clad Islamic militants waving guns and flags from a line of cars with a caption reading: "Their Taliban." Beneath that was a line of pickup trucks hoisting American flags and "Trump 2020" flags with the caption: "Our Taliban" Hayden is a retired U.S. Air Force four-star general who at various points was the Director of the National Security Agency, the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, in addition to being the Director of the CIA.