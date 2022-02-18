Ex-cop Kim Potter sentenced to two years in prison for Daunte Wright killing | 18 Feb 2022 | Ex-cop Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, shooting him when she thought she was firing her Taser. The 26-year Brooklyn Center police veteran was convicted of manslaughter in December for the fatal shooting, which took place after Wright tried to flee a traffic stop. Video from the scene showed Potter shout that she was going for her taser, though she'd mistakenly pulled her pistol. She fired a single shot before realizing her mistake. "This is one of the saddest cases I've had on my 20 years on the bench," Judge Regina Chu said Friday. "This is a cop who made a tragic mistake."