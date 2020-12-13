Wake up people and resist - before it's too late: Ex-Facebook exec suggests everyone who gets vaccinated to wear certain color mask, reminiscent of Nazi Germany's use of the Star of David | 11 Dec 2020 | Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya suggested in a tweet on Friday that everyone who gets vaccinated should "all wear a mask of a special design or color" in order to let other people around them know that they have been vaccinated. The idea did not sit well with many on social media, who quickly blasted the idea, comparing it to Nazi Germany's use of the Star of David. "How about we just put a gold star on ones that aren't?", one user tweeted sarcastically. Other users didn't see the point of having to continue to wear a mask when the vaccine is supposed to provide protection on its own.