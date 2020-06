Ex-officer, officer charged in Rayshard Brooks shooting surrender to authorities | 18 June 2020 | Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan surrendered to authorities a day after the Fulton County District Attorney filed charges against them in connection to the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. Brosnan turned himself in before noon Thursday, Fulton County Jail records show. Rolfe surrendered about three hours later.