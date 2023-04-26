Ex-producer suing Tucker Carlson has never even met him --The allegation per Grossberg's attorneys is that Carlson directed the "sexist" environment from afar. | 26 April 2023 | Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg is suing Carlson and the Fox Network over sexual behavior in the workplace, despite never having met Carlson in person. The Spectator reports that lawyers for Grossberg have confirmed that she never actually met Carlson. "Like many on the [Tucker Carlson Tonight] staff, Abby never met Tucker Carlson in person because he taped the show from his personal studios in Maine and Florida, and he did not visit Fox's NY HQ during her time there," said one of Grossberg's attorneys Kimberly A. Catala. Grossberg was the head of booking from July 2022 until she was recently placed on leave in March...Despite never having met Carlson, Grossberg told rival network MSNBC: "Tucker and his executive producer Justin Wells, who was also fired, really were responsible for breaking me and making my life a living hell."