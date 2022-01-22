Ex-US soldiers with alleged neo-Nazi links arrive at Ukrainian front line | 22 Jan 2022 | At least half a dozen former US military servicemen have landed in Ukraine amid rapidly escalating tensions in the east of the country. The group, known as Forward Observations, has posted a string of photos and videos on its official Instagram, with geotags showing that the men are in the war-torn Donbass region. The Americans are seen wearing combat gear, apparently inspecting the Ukrainian army's battle positions and trenches. Some of the men in the photos are also holding assault weapons, though it is not clear whether these are American or Ukrainian soldiers. [Wow. Neo-Nazis sent to fight Russians with the deep state's blessings? Where's Antifa's outrage? Well, we likely won't be seeing any of that soon because the fact is Soros-backed Antifa has never been "anti-fascist" but rather "pro-totalitarian." Antifa provides foot-soldiers for the oligarchy. --LRP]