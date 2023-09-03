Excess deaths in Australia off the charts following covid 'vaccines' - highest in 80 years | 9 March 2023 | One of the most "fully vaccinated" countries in the world for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has now earned the title of also being the sickest and most death-prone society in the world. That country is Australia, which now has an excess mortality rate that is greater than that of any other country in the world over the last 80 years - and by a long-shot. Australia [had] an extra 174,000 deaths in 2022, which is 12 percent higher than what was predicted by the experts. According to data from the Actuaries Institute, Australia's excess death increase is the most substantial ever in recorded history.