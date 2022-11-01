'Expect Escalation of Conflict in Donbass and Ukraine Soon,' Says Foreign Correspondent --U.S. and Ukraine are already secretly preparing for the all-out war with Russia that they intend to make happen. By Russell Bentley | 11 Jan 2022 | The U.S. and Ukraine are secretly preparing for all-out war while advancing propaganda to make it appear that Russia is the aggressor. ...In early December, the water of the Severdonetsk River, which supplies more than 90% of the municipal tap water to all major cities of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine (as well as major cities of Donetsk Oblast under Ukrainian control), was contaminated by chemical and biological agents from sources in Kharkov and Slavyansk... Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported on December 21 that 120 U.S. mercenaries received deliveries of chemical weapons in the Ukrainian occupied frontline cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman for use in a possible false flag attack that could be blamed on Russia. Press Secretary of the DPR Defense Ministry Eduard Basurin confirmed that Ukraine had received several batches of toxic substances, botulinum toxin and an antidote to it from the U.S.