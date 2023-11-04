Expelled Tennessee Democrat Justin Jones is voted back into office less than a week after he was thrown out | 10 April 2023 | A black Tennessee Democrat expelled from the state legislature for his gun control protest on the House floor has gotten his job back less than a week after he was thrown out. Nashville's governing council voted 36-0 to reinstate Rep. Justin Jones on Monday, four days after the Republican-led vote to oust him thrust him into the national spotlight. Republicans banished the two lawmakers over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of the deadly Nashville school shooting, which killed six people including three children. The other lawmaker, Justin Pearson, could be reappointed Wednesday by the Shelby County Commission.