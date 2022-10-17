Experts slam Boston lab where scientists have created a new deadly Covid strain with an 80% kill rate --"This is playing with fire - it could spark a lab-generated pandemic" --Researchers added Omicron's spike protein to the original Wuhan Covid strain --Omicron's spike is highly mutated which made it the most infectious variant ever --Eight in 10 mice infected with the lab-created strain died at Boston University lab | 17 Oct 2022 | Boston University scientists were today condemned for 'playing with fire' after it emerged they had created a lethal new Covid strain in a laboratory. DailyMail.com revealed the team had made a hybrid virus -- combining Omicron and the original Wuhan strain -- that killed 80 per cent of mice in a study. The revelation exposes how dangerous virus manipulation research continues to go on even in the US, despite fears similar practices may have started the pandemic. Professor Shmuel Shapira, a leading scientist in the Israeli Government, said: 'This should be totally forbidden, it's playing with fire.' Gain of function research - when viruses are purposefully manipulated to be more infectious or deadly - is thought to be at the center of Covid's origin.