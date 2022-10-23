Experts Uncover Evidence that Voting Machines in Wisconsin Were Connected to NGO During 2020 Election | 22 Oct 2022 | As the days go by, we find more and more information that the 2020 Election was not secure and as a result, it was uncertifiable... Yesterday, it was reported that experts in Wisconsin determined that the voting machines used in the 2020 election in the state were shared with a nongovernment entity (NGO) in real-time. This may be the most shocking piece of information on fraudulent election activities to date. Wisconsin State Rep. Janel Brandtjen released a statement on this shocking news on Friday. "State Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) has received credible information from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group indicating that tabulators in Wisconsin were not only connected to the internet, but the machines were connected to an unofficial IP address belonging to WiscNet..."