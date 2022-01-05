Experts, Users Say Musk's Purchase of Twitter Could Change Platform Moderation, Algorithms | 1 May 2022 | The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk could result in the social media platform changing its moderation policy in line with the tech billionaire's declared free speech commitments, restoring suspended accounts as well as making its algorithms more transparent, experts and users surveyed by Sputnik have said... Some, like [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald the former NYU professor of global studies and author of Google Archipelago, see direct political implications as the social media platform "has been an organ of the Democratic party and the state it now runs unilaterally." "I expect that Elon Musk will attempt to make good on his promises for free speech and that Twitter will come to reflect his free-speech commitment. If Musk has his way, the platform will no longer discriminate against content based on wokeness, political belief, and adherence to official state narratives and dictates," Rectenwald said, adding that it could include "the restoration of banned accounts on request by users and dramatic changes to Twitter's discriminatory, leftist algorithms."