Explosion in Nashville that damaged 20 buildings, injured 3 people an 'intentional act' | 25 Dec 2020 | Authorities believe an explosion that occurred in downtown early Christmas morning and was felt for miles was an "intentional act" sparked by a vehicle. Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked outside the AT&T building just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, police said an officer "had reason" to alert the department's hazardous devices unit, which was en route, when a "significant explosion" happened. Three people were hospitalized with injuries, police said. At least 20 buildings were damaged, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. Police and firefighters responded to an area near Second Avenue and Commerce Street about 6:45 a.m. Friday.