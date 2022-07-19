Explosion reported at Hoover Dam: 'Something's just blown up' | 19 July 2022 | A tourist at the Hoover Dam shared video Tuesday showing a small explosion and black smoke. "My goodness, something's just blown up," a woman is heard saying in the video first shared by Kristy Hairston, who said she was touring the dam Tuesday and heard an explosion. A male's voice, perhaps the security guard or tour guide, is also heard noting the explosion and fire at the dam below. An account for Boulder City, Nevada, later tweeted that the fire was extinguished before the Boulder City Fire Department arrived at the scene.