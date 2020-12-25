Explosion that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning appears to be 'intentional act,' police say --Blast 'linked to a vehicle,' under investigation by police, federal officials | 25 Dec 2020 | An explosion that shook downtown Nashville early Friday appears to have been "an intentional act," police said, as officers and firefighters investigated the scene with assistance from federal personnel. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the blast occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time and was connected to a vehicle in the neighborhood. "This appears to have been an intentional act," the police department tweeted. "Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues." They department said they are investigating along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.