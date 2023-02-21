Explosion rocks Ohio factory, scattering molten metal; 14 injured | 20 Feb 2023 | An explosion tore through an Ohio metals plant on Monday, scattering molten metal and debris that rained down on neighboring buildings and injuring at least 14 people, mostly with burns, officials and witnesses said. The blast sent smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen for miles around the damaged factory about 15 miles (24 km) southeast of Cleveland. The explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford drew fire departments from throughout northeast Ohio... Representatives of the company, which produces copper, brass and bronze allows, could not immediately be reached for comment.