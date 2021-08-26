Explosions Rock Kabul, Causing Multiple Casualties | 26 Aug 2021 | At least two explosions took place near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, complicating efforts to evacuate Americans, Afghans, and others trying to leave the country before the United States pulls out its troops. A bomb went off at the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, U.S. Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said. At least one other explosion erupted at or near the Baron Hotel, which is a short distance from Abbey Gate. The bombs resulted in "a number of U.S. and civilian casualties," Kirby said on Twitter.