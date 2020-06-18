Exposed: Google's Go-To 'Conservative' Influencer List That Claims 'Big Tech Bias Is a Good Thing' | 16 June 2020 | The National Pulse is today publishing a previously undisclosed "go to" list of "conservative" influencers that Big Tech firm Google uses to influence the political dynamics in Washington, D.C. As the battle over Big Tech rages in Western capitals, The National Pulse was provided with an exclusive leak of the list of think tanks and activists who Google lobbyist Max Pappas reached out to on the back of the Federalist/Zero Hedge demonetization story. Pappas -- hired by Google in 2017 -- took Google's damage control messaging to nearly 100 influential figures on the right on Tuesday night. The list (in this article) includes key conservative influencers from major think tanks and publications -- some of whom are believed to be beneficiaries of large Google donations. Featured in the list are high-profile "conservative" organizations which solicit conservatives in the public for donations, all the while promoting Big Tech talking points, and/or taking grants from Big Tech companies which continue to censor conservatives online.