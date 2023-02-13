F-16 failed to take down mystery object flying over US with first missile in costly miss --Each missile costs more than $400,000. | 13 Feb 2023 | The U.S. military jet that downed an unknown object in the Michigan sky on Sunday missed on its first attempt over Lake Huron, officials told Fox News. The Air Force F-16 jet was using Sidewinder missiles to attack the target. "The first Sidewinder heat-seeking missile missed the target," one official said. It wasn't clear where the missile that missed ultimately landed. The second missile took down the target. Each of the missiles costs more than $400,000.