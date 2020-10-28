F-16 Fighter Jet Intercepted Plane Over President Trump's Rally in Bullhead City, Arizona | 28 Oct 2020 | An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a plane that was flying in a restricted area during President Trump's rally in Bullhead City Wednesday. The following is a statement from North American Aerospace Defense Command:

North American Aerospace Defense Command directed F-16 aircraft to investigate a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic control and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area [Trump Rally] surrounding Bullhead City, Arizona, without proper clearance. The violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares. The violating aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident.

Secret Service agents ran toward the President as the event unfolded, but ultimately did not go on stage.