'F--- the Jab, Long Live Australia' - 20,000 Shut Down Melbourne Highway in Massive Lockdown Protest [that needs to be replicated in the US] | 21 Sept 2021 | Anti-lockdown protests have become more common in Australia since the latest round of "snap" lockdowns began two months ago. Initially, those lockdowns were supposed to last a week. But months later, with tensions running high, millions of Australians are fed up with the government's lockdowns and vaccine requirements. On Tuesday in Melbourne, authorities were forced to confront this blazing public anger as protesters executed an "extremely dangerous maneuver" by marching onto a busy freeway and blocking traffic...Thousands converged on the city for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with shocking footage capturing dozens moving onto the West Gate Freeway into the path of cars.