FAA fears 5G could affect 'wide range' of aircraft systems | 24 Dec 2021 | The FAA issued the broadened safety bulletin on Thursday, outlining new concerns on how 5G networks could impact aviation while stating that it is working with telecom providers to ensure the two can "safely coexist." The agency had previously warned that 5G could disrupt aircrafts' radio altimeters - which allow planes to land in low-visibility conditions, among other things. But its latest notice states that anomalous data readings from altimeters could in turn affect a "wide range" of other safety systems, naming at least 17 - from terrain awareness and ground proximity, to take-off and flight control, as well as various warning systems.